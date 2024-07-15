‘Riverdale’ cast pays tribute to Shannen Doherty after she lost cancer battle

Shannen Doherty passed away from cancer at the age of 52

The late Shannen Doherty once had a very brief but very special cameo on Riverdale to pay tribute to her long-time friend and Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Luke Perry, after he died from a stroke in March 2019.

Now, as Doherty reunites with Perry after losing her battle to cancer, the cast and crew of Riverdale is honoring her as well.

The show’s creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote to his Instagram, “RIP Shannen Doherty. Grew up watching you in so many iconic, meaningful movies and shows. Was beyond honored and humbled and grateful that you were a part of our most special episode of #Riverdale ever. Thank you forever.”

Doherty appeared on the Season 4 opener of Riverdale, telling People Magazine at the time that she wanted to honour Perry’s “wish” after he kept “harassing [show creators] about trying to get me on the show.”

She played the character of a motorcyclist who is saved by Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, after he pushed her away from an oncoming vehicle that hit him instead.

Veronica Lodge actress Camila Mendes wrote, “RIP shannen doherty… although my experience working with her was brief, i’ll always remember the warmth and kindness of her presence. Grateful to have shared one of my most meaningful days of work on riverdale with her. Sending my love to her friends and family.”

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, expressed, “What a special experience meeting her. I’ll never forget it.”