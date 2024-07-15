Vin Diesel ditches action for beats: Launches music career with dance track

Vin Diesel ventures into music with guest vocals on new dance single.

Vin Diesel, renowned for his roles as a tough action hero in blockbuster films, is now venturing into the music industry with a surprising new collaboration.

The Fast and Furious star has lent his vocals as a guest on Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike's latest dance track titled Don't Stop The Music.

Dimitri Vegas, one half of the Belgian DJ duo, expressed his excitement about having Vin Diesel on board, highlighting his belief that the Hollywood star's distinctive voice adds a unique dimension to the track.

"I was thrilled when Vin confirmed his participation. I knew his voice would elevate the song and bring an added power to it," Dimitri remarked.

The 56-year-old actor, celebrated for his roles in blockbuster films, including The Pacifier, has ventured into music with a guest vocal on the duo's latest dance track, Don't Stop The Music.

Dimitri Vegas expressed confidence in Diesel's potential crossover success, likening his impact in music to his achievements in cinema.

"Vin is an incredible actor and a significant force on the screen. I'm certain he'll achieve similar success in the music world," Dimitri stated.

This isn't the first time Dimitri Vegas has teamed up with celebrities for musical projects.

Previously, he collaborated with Paris Hilton on her track Best Friend's Ass, and shared the stage with Nicole Scherzinger at his Ibiza residency at Ushuaia, where they performed their hit The Drop, featuring David Guetta.