Billie Eilish shares childhood favorite in CBeebies bedtime story appearance

Billie Eilish inspires kids with wildlife lesson on CBeebies.

Billie Eilish has been announced as the latest celebrity to join CBeebies Bedtime Story, airing this Friday at 6:50 pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

The 22-year-old artist will read This Moose Belongs to Me by Oliver Jeffers, following in the footsteps of stars like Zayn Malik, Kate Winslet, and Tom Hardy who have recently taken on the role. Eilish expressed her excitement, stating, "My favorite thing growing up was bedtime stories.

I wouldn't be happy if I didn't get one! I had many favorites and cherished them all." In her introduction to the story, Eilish shares her passion for both music and nature, narrating the tale of Wilfred and his claim to a moose named Marcel.



The Grammy-winning singer highlighted Marcel the moose's adventures and the importance of respecting wildlife while letting them roam freely.

Reflecting on the children's book, she emphasized, "We need to look after beautiful, wild creatures like Marcel, but we also need to let them do their own thing."

Eilish's appearance on the beloved children's program follows recent episodes featuring Paloma Faith and Kasabian's Sergio Pizzorno, who delighted young viewers.

Pizzorno participated in a Glastonbury Festival special, having performed at the renowned festival's Woodsies stage with bandmates Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, and Tim Carter the weekend prior.

Paloma Faith also graced CBeebies Bedtime Story this year, reading The Party Animals by Alex Willmore at 6:50 pm.