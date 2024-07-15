This Morning's Matthew Wright shares 'grim' health update

Matthew Wright shares health update in a post on X

This Morning star Matthew Wright recently gave health update after dealing with excruciating pain during A&E visit.

Matthew took to X, formerly known as Twitter on Sunday, July 14, to share his experience after a horrific ordeal.

Reflecting on his "a bit grim" experience, he wrote on the social media platform: "Unbelievable. I'm back in hospital after the nerve kicked off big time, screaming grinding pain. Paramedics once again incredible but no resolution on the horizon which is a bit grim frankly x."

The TV personality previously announced that he had been admitted due to severe neck pain.

However, he confirmed that he was finally able to recover from that episode.

The post read: "I'm doing ok - pregabalin is good, pain now just annoying, I don't want to tear my head off any more! Getting an MRI tomorrow and guided steroid injection some time after. Hopefully that'll do the job thanks again for the love never experienced pain like it!"

It wasn't long until he posted another update about his "screaming grinding pain," explaining: "More drugs, stronger ones and a hope things might improve in the next couple of weeks. F*****g hope so coz I've had enough of this already. Thanks for your good wishes again."