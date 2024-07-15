Zara Tindall’s future as working royal after Princess Anne’s injuries laid bare

Zara Tindall is on standby for mother Princess Anne, for anything she needs, even if it means extending her royal responsibilities.

The Princess Royal’s daughter and her husband Mike Tindall were spotted at Wimbledon earlier this week, seemingly to fill in for the royal. The outing was the first after Anne suffered a concussion after falling off from a horse, landing her five nights in the hospital.

While Zara is not an active working member of the royal family, King Charles niece represented her mother at the major sporting event.

“I suspect that Zara will do as she has always done, which is what has always been right for herself and her family,” Sarah Lloyd told GB News.

“Zara appears to be a well-rounded and real royal and I believe that she will still continue to enjoy public duties if it feels right to her,” she continued. "When something like this happens to your mother, it can shock and remind you that we are all human, and accidents like this can rock even the most grounded individuals."

Anne’s children have played an important role in the recovery from her injuries and have helped with regards to her royal duties.

Now it remains to be seen if Zara and Mike consider a working as full-time royals.