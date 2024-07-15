Sarah Ferguson extends delightful greetings to Princess Kate upon royal return

Sarah Ferguson expressed happiness over Kate Middleton's return to 2024 Wimbledon during her cancer treatment.



Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Duchess of York shared a joyful video, featuring Catherine entering the tennis court with a big round of applause from the spectators.

She wrote, "A wonderful welcome for HRH The Princess of Wales at Wimbledon. So lovely to see her back there."

For those unfamiliar, the future Queen of England delighted royal fans with her presence at the Wimbledon men's singles final, accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte on Sunday.

Wearing a beautiful purple midi dress, Kate, who is a patron of Wimbledon's All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, presented trophies to the runner-up Novak Djokovic and champion of the tournament Carlos Alcaraz.

Notably, it was Kate's second official royal engagement after her cancer diagnosis. She was last seen in Trooping the Colour in June.