Kate Middleton's Wimbledon visit shows she was not at her best

Kate, the Princess of Wales, arrived at Wimbledon today for the Men's Final

Princess Kate appeared "relaxed and elegant" at Wimbledon, but a body language expert told the Mirror that she displayed subtle signs indicating she wasn't entirely "on top form."

The Princess of Wales, 42, made a rare public appearance at the tennis championships today, alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, to present the winner's trophy at the men’s final.

Spectators were thrilled to see Kate, as this marked her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis in March.

Kate was last seen at Trooping the Colour, the King’s annual birthday celebration, last month, where she appeared in good spirits with her husband, Prince William, and their three children.

It was announced on Saturday that the Princess would be making a surprise return to Centre Court, as an enthusiastic tennis fan and regular Wimbledon attendee.

Kate appeared full of joy as she twice-waved to adoring crowds as she arrived at 1.45pm. Looking at her emotional comeback, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror.

"Kate oozed regal confidence here, greeting the screaming fans from the walkway with a delighted and slightly surprised-looking wave that Charlotte mirrored once her mother had turned to nudge her.

"Dressed in deep purple, which is known as the royal shade, Kate looked relaxed and elegant and the way she spent some extended moments chatting to the people backstage made her look in no hurry to escape to the comfort of the seats."

However, Judi noted the Princess made small movements to reassure herself as all eyes were on her.

She explained: "[Kate's] gesticulation looked animated and there were only a couple of moments when she smoothed her hair in an unnecessary act of what looked like self-reassurance that she showed any sign of not being on top form again."