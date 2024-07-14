Prince George forced to choose between Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince George is seemingly coming to face a major dilemma as his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up for their solo appearances.

The Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince of Wales will be heading to Berlin for the football final between England and Spain. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales will be making her much-anticipated return to Wimbledon for the Men's Singles Final.

The young prince, who is the second in line to the British throne is now faced with a tough decision, a source told Express.co.uk.

“George is a huge tennis fan and also loves football so it’s a difficult position for him to be in when deciding what to support,” the insider said.

“The football starts much later than the tennis, so he could watch both. But the real dilemma is whether he will join his mother to watch the tennis or his father in Germany."

Prince George has often appeared alongside his father when he attends major sporting events. However, George accompanying his mother, who is making her second major public appearance amid her cancer treatment, also appears crucial.

It remains to be seen if Prince George will be coming out for an event at all.