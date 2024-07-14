Prince Harry’s ‘issues with media’ didn’t emerge before Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal position in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, did not anticipate a change in his life in such a capacity.



The Duke of Sussex, who was once “one of the most popular members” of the Royal Family is now a target of criticism for his moves, per royal correspondent Sarah Hewson.

She told The Sun that Harry’s popularity was due to his ability to relate to people.

“He was seen as relatable,” she said. “Yes, there were the headlines about the 'Party Prince' and whatever… it was part of his charm, his ability to communicate with people.”

She continued, “He was an extremely powerful force within the Royal Family because that knack of reaching people that others couldn't and he had his mother's touch in that way.”

Hewson also recalled that during the 2008 trip to Lesotho, he honoured his mother Princess Diana’s legacy and was “free of all of the constraints of Palace life.”

"He was working with children - everything that brought him joy. He was free. He was alive."

She added that he did not "show" his "problem with the media" there and appeared to be "happy" to have the press there.