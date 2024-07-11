Prince Harry to receive award despite controversy

The Duke of Sussex will be present at a prestigious event in Hollywood tonight

Prince Harry is slated to receive an award this evening, despite tens of thousands signing a petition urging a reversal of his nomination.

However, Harry's nomination for the memorial award named after Pat Tillman has sparked intense backlash, including public criticism from Tillman's mother.

Pat Tillman left a lucrative NFL career to join the Army Rangers in 2002, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. Tragically, he was killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan in 2004.

Mary Tilman said: "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.

"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.

"These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised."

A petition demanding ESPN rethink their decision, claiming the Duke of Sussex had been "involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude" has now reached 70,000 signatures.

The Duke of Sussex was nominated for the award due to his work as the founder of the Invictus Games.

An insider close to the royal told The Telegraph Harry had been left stunned by the backlash to his nomination.

The source said: "Harry’s legacy on Invictus, the things he has achieved, that’s his real passion.

"This is the space in which he truly feels at home, it is something he deeply cares about. The reaction certainly took the shine off the award."

Jake Wood, a former Pat Tillman Award recipient defended the decision to select Prince Harry for the award, saying: "He’s a royal prince, there are 100 different things he could have done with his life after his service in the British Armed Forces but he’s chosen to dedicate a big portion of his post-military life to helping veterans."

Last week, ESPN released a statement highlighting the Duke of Sussex's achievements with the Invictus Games following the backlash.



