1Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's gym date in Madrid

Chris Hemsworth channels Thor with massive biceps with Elsa Pataky.

Chris Hemsworth didn't disappoint as he showcased his impressive biceps after hitting the gym with wife Elsa Pataky in Madrid on Thursday.

The 40-year-old actor, dedicated to his rigorous fitness regimen of 90-minute workouts five days a week, maintained his routine during their visit to wife's hometown.

During a leisurely walk in Madrid, Elsa Pataky turned heads in tiny black hotpants paired with a charcoal grey T-shirt and stylish Loewe sports bag.

Chris didn't hesitate to stop and take selfies with three adoring female fans they encountered along the way.



Together, they share daughter India Rose, 12, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, nine, and appeared relaxed and happy during their city outing.



The couple, married since 2010 after a Christmas holiday wedding, currently reside in a lavish $30 million mansion near Byron Bay, Australia, following their move from Los Angeles nine years ago.

In a recent interview with Hola! magazine, Elsa revealed the secret to their successful marriage: laughter.

She praised Chris's sense of humor, noting how he effortlessly diffuses any tension with a well-timed joke.