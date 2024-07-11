Kris Jenner teases marriage with Corey Gamble after years of dating

Kris Jenner is open to marrying longtime partner Corey Gamble despite her previous qualms about the decision.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 68-year-old momager hinted at tying the knot for the third time in a conversation with her friends.

When Kris revealed to her friends about getting her uterus and ovaries removed on the advice of her doctor, Kathy quipped: “I thought you were gonna tell me you were getting married.”

In a surprising turn of events, the reality star responded, “I mean, not this very second,” as she went on to reassure Kathy and Faye, 67, that they can “totally be bridesmaids when I get married.”

She added: “So maybe when I’m 70.”

Kris has been in a commited with Corey since 2014; however, she has been open about her skepticism to get married following a series of failed marriages with Robert Kardashian and Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, respectively.

In 2018, the KUWTK alum addressed rumours of marriage with the Hollywood agent, saying, “You never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past.

“I’m in a really great relationship right now and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up. I don’t have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down the aisle. I’ve done that. I’ve had the big wedding.

“I’ve had the babies and the kids. I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I’m looking forward to my future and I just don’t think that I want to go there,” Jenner added at the time.