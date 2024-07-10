TV host Ayesha Jehanzeb allegedly beaten up by husband

TV anchor Ayesha Jahanzaib poses for a picture. —Instagram/ayeshajehanzebofficial

LAHORE: Private TV anchor Ayesha Jehanzeb has allegedly been savaged by her husband, leaving her battered and prompting a stern reaction from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a champion of zero tolerance against this menace, Geo News reported on Wednesday.



According to Ayesha, a domestic spat with her husband, Haris, escalated, leading to the alleged horrifying physical abuse. After undergoing a medical examination, Ayesha filed a case against Haris under charges of attempted murder.

Violence against women is a global phenomenon and Pakistan is no exception. In most cases, women are hurt by none other than their family members, rendering them traumatised — sometimes for their entire lives.

The police confirmed that a case has been registered against Haris, who has been arrested and is currently under investigation.

The upsetting report prompted a swift reaction from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who, taking notice of the assault on the popular TV host , ordered the police to take action against the accused.

The provincial chief executive has also sought a detailed report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and directed that Ayesha be provided with the best possible medical care and security.

"Women are my red line; violence against domestic or working women will not be tolerated," she asserted.

Earlier, Ayesha's arrested husband was presented in court, where a judicial magistrate approved a two-day physical remand for the accused, Haris.

It must be mentioned here that Ayesha had lodged a case against her husband at the Sarwar Road police station. According to the first information report (FIR), the accused assaulted and injured her.

Around 27% of women in Pakistan face violence at some point in their lives, and only about half feel safe in their communities, according to a report by Asia and the Pacific Policy Society,

Violence against women takes many forms, including rape, murder, sexual harassment, domestic violence and forced marriages.

Women are not always safe in their homes, in public or at their workplaces. It is feared that only a fraction of the cases get reported.

The Sindh High Court recently observed that despite the promulgation of the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act 2013, the government has failed to implement the law.

Hence directions were issued to the government to ensure effective implementation of the Act and to initiate a campaign to make people aware of its objectives.