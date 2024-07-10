Kate Middleton awaits green signal from Prince William ahead of big event

Princess Kate is reportedly awaiting Prince William's approval to attend her favourite event of the year, Wimbledon 2024.

For the unversed, Catherine, who has been currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, was last seen in public at Trooping the Colour after her cancer diagnosis.

Since the start of the tennis tournament, there have been several rumours circulating about whether Kate will attend the championship due to her health issues.

The tennis Club's chair Debbie Jevans revealed that the Princess of Wales's health is their 'priority,' however, they would love to see her at the sports event.



She said, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority."



Now, the former royal butler Paul Burrell made some surprising claims about the future Queen of England’s decision about Wimbledon.

During an interview with Closer Magazine, he shared that Kate "knows the world will want to see her" but Prince William "will decide whether she's fit enough" to appear in public.

The well-wisher of royal family believes that Catherine "trusts William implicitly and he has the final say" about her next big public engagement.