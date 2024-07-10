Queen Camilla imposes strict rule on Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie

Queen Camilla refuses to be outshined by women in the royal family, sending shockwaves across Buckingham Palace with her uncanny demands.

Speaking to the Daily Express, an insider reflected on the Queen Consort’s dresser Jacqui Meakin’s conundrum as she prohibited the likes of Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie to wear blue on royal engagements.

"The Queen is now able to choose her outfits before all the other women in the Royal Family,” they revealed. “It's part of the royal pecking order and that includes the clothes and colour.

"Her Majesty's favourite colour is blue and so is Kate's. Sophie is also quite fond of it.

"There was a time when Jacqui [Meakin] was a bit apprehensive to allow blue to be worn at the same time as the Queen,” the insider continued, “but she's relaxed that now as long as the blues are very different shades.

"In the end, it all became a bit comical with all the ladies seeing the funny side,” they added.

For the unversed, senior royal women have an affinity to wear blue on official engagements; Queen Camilla was recently spotted wearing different shades of blue on a number of occasions, including Royal Ascot and at a reception in Clarence House.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate opted for blue for her last royal appearance in 2023 when she attended Christmas Day church sevice at Sandringham alongside the rest of the royal family.