Will Ferrell makes shocking confession regarding his real name

Will Ferrell reveals he was embarassed by his real name during school days

Will Ferrell has recently made shocking admission about his real name.



Speaking on Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's MeSsy podcast on July 9, the Daddy’s Home star revealed he’s embarrassed when people would call him by his real name, John, while he was growing up.

“This is a minor thing in terms of — it's not really even trauma — but I remember feeling so embarrassed because my real name is John, John William Ferrell, so first day of school, I'd be John,” said the 56-year-old.

Will recalled, “The teacher would be like 'John Ferrell?' and it was so embarrassing to me to have to say 'Here, but I go by Will, I don't go by John.’”

When questioned about his contempt for the name John, the Spirited actor replied, “It wasn't my choice. My parents named [me] John but they called me Will. I grew up as Will, but on a rule sheet, my legal name is John Ferrell.”

“I don't know why that was so embarrassing to me to have to explain 'I'm actually Will,’” he remarked.

In the end, Will quipped, “People are probably going to be listening to this going ‘That is the lamest thing ever.’”

However, Christina added, “We just lost anyone named John.”