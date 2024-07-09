BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after going viral for illegal act

Blackpink’s Jennie expressed remorse after she was caught smoking a vape indoors in a recent YouTube vlog.

OA, the K-pop star’s label and company, took to X, formerly Twitter, to issue an apology over the oversight.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable with Jennie’s actions in the content released on the 2nd.”

According to France’s AFP news agency, smoking indoors, including the use of vape devices, is illegal in South Korea.

“Jennie acknowledges and deeply regrets her mistake of vaping indoors and causing inconvenience to the staff. Jennie has personally apologized to all the staff on-site who may have been affected,” the statement continued.

“We apologize to her fans who have been disappointed through this incident. We hope to prevent this from reoccurring in the future,” they added.

In a since deleted vlog, the Solo singer could be seen smoking a vape while getting hair and makeup done in a makeup chair.

The clip has since made rounds on social media regardless of its removal, landing Jennie under hot water.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs admitted to have received a complaint to investigate the incident in a quote to AFP.