JLo ‘plotting revenge’ against Ben Affleck for ‘giving up’ on marriage: Report

Ben Affleck reportedly 'mooched' off of JLo throughout their marriage

Jennifer Lopez is out for Ben Affleck’s blood after he chose to ‘give up’ on their marriage, per a new report by Radar Online.

Amid rumours of a divorce between the power couple, a source spilled to the outlet that the 54-year-old singer wants to be paid back all the money that the Oscar-winner reportedly ‘mooched’ off of her throughout their marriage.

“One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her,” the insider claimed, listing expenses like private jet bills, hotels and meals, clothes, coffee runs, and gas, in addition to the “lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too.”

The tipster further alleged that JLo feels “Ben took so much money out of her.”

Another source declared, “She isn’t the one who gave up on their marriage and she’s feeling seriously burned and is out for blood. If he had stayed in the marriage like a good boy, she wouldn’t have minded.”

They added, “But he abandoned her and ultimately, Jennifer always gets payback and now she’s ready to play hardball.”