Ariana Grande is ‘so happy’ looking back on 4 months of ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande released 'Eternal Sunshine' in March 2024, her first album in four years

Ariana Grande is celebrating four months of Eternal Sunshine.

Marking the occasion, the 31-year-old popstar took to her Instagram on Monday, July 8, to share a video montage of some behind-the-scenes pics and clips of her latest musical era.

Scribbled across the screen were the words “Happy four months of eternal sunshine.”

The Grammy winner continued in the post’s caption, “Wanted to share a few more of my favorite eternal sunshine studio memories,” adding that she was “so happy” revisiting the clips of the chart-topping album’s recording process.

She further gushed, “I cannot believe how much has happened already or that has already been (and only been) four months.”

“So grateful for all the beautiful eternal sunshine memories so far and for all that is to come! Love you all so,” Grande concluded the heartfelt message.

The Wicked actress made her music comeback after four years with the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, earlier this year in March.

Within just two weeks, the album had effortlessly climbed and topped Billboard charts and broke multiple streaming records.