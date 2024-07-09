Joey King reveals about her childhood obsession with Zac Efron: Watch

Joey King shares about her childhood love for Zac Efron: Video

Joey King has recently opened up about her childhood obsession with her A Family Affair co-star Zac Efron.



Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 8, Joey admitted, “I love him. I grew up with his face on everything I owned,” she revealed.

When host Jimmy asked, “Did you have a Zac Efron lunchbox or something?”

To which, the Kissing Booth star replied, “Did I have ... among everything else!”

“All the merch that I could get my hands on and I was one of those kids, I was like, ‘Mom, the movie is going to be on at 8/7 Central. I don’t know what that means but I have to be home to watch,’” explained the 24-year-old.

Joey added, “I had his face on everything and I was such a fan and he was so, so fantastic.”

When Jimmy question if “she got to nerd out and say, ‘Hey I loved you in High School Musical.’”

Joey responded, “Yes, he was so gracious about it.”

“Like I would sing on set,” she continued before humming to High School Musical 3 song, Scream.

Joey recalled, “He would sing along with me and that was so great.”

The Bullet Train actress stated, “He was also, again, so fit. He helped teach me about my protein intake. He’s very helpful with the wellness tips.”