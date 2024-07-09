Tom Cruise prioritises friends over family yet again

Tom Cruise is setting his priorities in life straight when it comes to choose between family and friends.



The Hollywood heart throb has seen attending the European premiere of Twisters at Cineworld Leicester Square in London generated significant buzz.

Cruise attended the premiere on Monday night to support his Top Gun: maverick pals including Glen Powell, who stars in the disaster epic alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Anthony Ramos.

Interestingly, the film's director, Joseph Kosinski, also has a connection to Top Gun, and Steven Spielberg, who executive produced the original 1996 Twisters, was involved in the new film as well.

Cruise's surprise appearance added an extra layer of excitement to the premiere, delighting the audience and underscoring the strong bonds within the film community.

The actor shared a candid snap from inside the theater with the caption, “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!” Top Gun‘s official Instagram account responded in the comments section with, “Our Maverick and Hangman.”

However, the Mission Impossible star has seen ditching his family events to attend friends meetup.

Last month, the actor preferred to attend the Taylor Swift’s concert with pals, skipping daughter Suri’s graduation. The ceremony took place on the weekend yet actor chose to spend it with his friends.