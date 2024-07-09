Prince Harry feels 'embarrassed' over growing backlash at new honour

Prince Harry is feeling 'embarrassed' about the increasing criticism as he prepares to accept the Pat Tillman ESPY Award.



In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the Duke of Sussex has been feeling 'very embarrassed' that the new honour has caused such 'fury.'

Speaking of the petition signed against Harry's award, the royal expert shared, "I mean there were nearly 70,000 signatures protesting against it. He must be personally, feeling very, very embarrassed about this."

Richard praised Harry's efforts for the veteran community and his links with the military; however, the royal author believes the former working royal's controversial statements against his family caused people to question his character.



He continued, "And there's absolutely no question that if for a period of over three years you conduct a form of guerrilla warfare which is what it was against the royal family people will remember it."

"Facts of the matter are that people haven't forgotten this and have not forgotten what were brutal attacks," Richard said.

Moreover, the royal expert advised Harry that he should realize that people are not just looking at what he wants them to look at.

"They are looking at his record as a human being and his links with his own family," stated the royal expert.