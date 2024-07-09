Prince Harry set to face worst fear as US life turns into nightmare

Prince Harry set to face worst fear as US life turn into nightmare

Prince Harry has been advised to "politely" decline the Pat Tillman ESPY Award to avoid being "booed" at the event.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will be presented with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11 in Los Angeles.

It was said by the award management that the former working royal will be getting this prestigious accolade for his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport" with Invictus Games.

However, he faced strong backlash for this honour and 68,000 people signed a petition to reconsider this decision.

Royal commentator Michael Cole told GB News that there is no doubt that "Prince Harry did a great job setting up the Invictus Games after he had seen the Warrior Games in America."

However, several "people have been saying where is the service of Prince Harry? He's turned against his commander-in-chief, his father."

"He said some very unbalanced and unkind things about the Princess of Wales and indeed his brother. So 68,000 people signed a petition for the award that should be given on Thursday night," Michael added.

The royal expert suggested that Harry "should either politely decline the award because it is so controversial, or he should not accept it in person because we don't want to see him being booed."