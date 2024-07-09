Angelina Jolie ‘content’ with her life as she’s focused on kids and work

Angelina Jolie remains focused on her kids and work: Source

Angelina Jolie is content with her life as she is now focused on her children and work.



A source spilled to the PEOPLE, “Angie seems very happy and content with her life.”

“She's focused on her kids and work. She's involved in projects that she truly cares and feels passionate about,” shared an insider.

The source mentioned Angelina, who shares five children with former Brad Pitt, “is very proud of her kids”.

The 15-year-old daughter Vivienne inspired her mother Angelina to take on a lead producer role for The Outsiders after they attended the musical's world premiere in California in August 2023.

Speaking about her daughter’s theatre-producer aptitude, the Maleficent actress told the outlet, “She'll correct me.”

“She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this,’” she continued.

Angelina mentioned, “She's been a really tough assistant. She takes it very, very seriously.”

Earlier in May, a source told the outlet that Angelina spent “a quiet day at home with her kids,” as she celebrated turning 49.

“Zahara is home from college, and she looks forward to everyone spending the day together,” added an insider.

Interestingly, Angelina last appeared on the big screen in Marvel Studios' superhero movie Eternals and Those Who Wished Me Dead, both released in 2021.

Meanwhile, Angelina will feature in the upcoming biopic Maria, which is directed by Pablo Larrain.