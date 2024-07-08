Is Margot Robbie slowing down her career amid first pregnancy?

Margot Robbie previously admitted she will only have kids when she can prioritise them

Margot Robbie knew she always wanted to have children, but she put motherhood on hold to prioritise her career.

The 34-year-old Aussie actress tied the knot with her husband Tom Ackerly, also 34, in 2016. Now, nearly a decade later, the couple is expecting their first child together, as reported by People Magazine on Sunday, July 7.

It appears, though, that the Barbie star always planned on having children but was just waiting for the right timing, per an interview with Sunday Style eight years ago.

“I want tons of children!” she told the outlet, adding, “Well, maybe not too many. I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number.”

Robbie explained that she still has a lot to do on her checklist before she steps into motherhood.

“I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later,” she said.

Earlier this year, Robbie told Deadline that she plans to take a break from being in front of the camera for a while.

“I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while,” she mused, referring to the success of her lead role in Barbie.