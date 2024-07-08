Prince Harry uncertain about future with 'difficult' Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been finding it difficult to continue living an 'increasingly bored' life with Meghan Markle in the USA, claimed a royal commentator.



The Duke of Sussex, who left his royal life in 2020 alongside Meghan, has been missing his old friends as uncertainties about his future plans grow.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that the former working royal is "increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live."

He added, "And whom he never sees because they won’t visit him in the States because they find Meghan difficult."

Moreover, another royal expert, Russell Myers, echoed the same thoughts about Harry's possible current feelings after being snubbed from major royal events.

As reported by Sky News Australia, he said, "I think for Harry, it’s been quite a tumultuous time; it still seems very very fresh in the memory, their decision to leave the royal family. Harry is really yet to find what he wants to do for his future."

These comments came after historian and biographer Hugo Vickers shared that the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK in 10 years without his better half.