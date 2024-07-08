Nicki Minaj cancels Romanian festival gig due to ‘safety concerns’

Nicki Minaj cancels her festival performance as she heeded to her security's advice

Nicki Minaj cancelled her headlining set at the SAGA Festival in Bucharest, Romania, in the wake of a planned protest.

On Sunday night, July 7, the 41-year-old Queen of Rap took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that she will not be travelling to the capital of Romania due to a protest on Monday in the city.

"Out of concern for the well-being of our team and myself, I have been advised by my security detail not to travel to Romania’s festival tonight due to safety concerns regarding protests in the area," she explained the reason for the abrupt cancellation.

The Tukoh Taka songstress added she will meet her fans in the next gig as for the time being, she has to prioritise her and her family’s well-being.

"As a mom, I have to make sure I’m making sound decisions for me to make it home to my son and for my team to make it home to their families," she continued, "To not heed the advice of security at this time is simply not what I think I should be doing."

Minaj expressed love and gratitude to the fans for their consideration of her reasons.

"I am very excited to see my fans this Friday in London for another very special headlining show at Wireless Festival," she ended the latest update by confirming her upcoming performance.