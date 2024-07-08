Kate Middleton, Prince William outsmart Meghan, Harry in epic battle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have outshined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in royal battle for the spotlight.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were praised for 'making a difference' in scathing comparison to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As the royal family's public appearances pick back up following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the transition of King Charles III to the throne, the Sussexes have found a way to keep themselves in the spotlight.



William and Kate have received massive applause for their people-friendly activities. The couple have been praised in a stark comparison to "show offs" Harry and Meghan ahead of a new documentary.



The future King will enthrall fans in a new ITV program which will follow the William's long-term advocation for tackling homelessness in the UK.

Speaking to GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin said William has been "very busy" in his work with the Homewards charity and has been so involved with the homelessness cause "because of his mother".

"We mustn't forget that in 2009, he slept out in the street to see for himself what it was like. And he also helps people who are selling the Big Issue magazine. He wants to do this so badly because of his mother. She took them to see people who were homeless," Levin explained.

The commentator also said that the future King is keen to "get his children involved" in helping with the cause, and has donated money from his and Princess Kate's own foundation to assist the charitable causes which tackle homelessness.

Sharing her thoughts on the new documentary, host Isabel Webster compared William's upcoming program to the California-based couple, claiming it is "what they should have done" when creating their documentary series.

Isabel told GB News: "This is an example of what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have done when making a TV documentary, going behind the scenes and doing something noble and worthwhile rather than complaining.

The commentator continued this would be Kate and William showing that they're making a difference."

Levin agreed with Isabel, adding: "That's what they're doing, they're doing everything they can in so many different ways to help the country and people who need help. Unfortunately, Harry and Meghan do everything that will help them and give them money. They're fantastically interested in money and not actual people."

Sharing her knowledge about Harry and Meghan, Levin said: "When I went around with Harry when I was doing his biography, he was marvellous with ex-military people, wonderful with them. But Meghan is very awkward. She's not used to talking to people like that, and I don't think she wants to.

"So that's very difficult. Their idea is to show off and be wonderful, whereas William and Catherine's is to help."



When asked about Prince William's latest appearance at England's latest football match against Switzerland in the Euro's tournament, Levin praised the royal and how he "allows himself to be normal".

Levin told Eamonn and Isabel: "Seeing him at the football was wonderful because there you see someone full of life, full of enthusiasm, he was chewing his fingers, gritting his teeth."

"You see a man who is actually natural and himself, but can become very dignified as heir to the throne and looking after this amazing country. He cares about England, and he allows himself to be normal and to do these things that are really important to him."'

