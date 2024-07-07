King Charles' reign under strain as royal family faces big challenge

King Charles must have been under pressure as key royal figures paused royal engagements.



For those who might not be aware, the Monarch and Kate Middleton have been receiving treatment following their cancer diagnosis.

Although the King of England has resumed his royal duties, Catherine has been advised by her medical team to refrain from official engagements.

Sadly, most recently, Princess Anne, known as the "hardest-working royal," paused her royal duties due to an accident, resulting in minor injuries and a concussion.

Now, in conversation with The Mirror, royal editor Russell Myers said, "You've got the King pretty much just getting back to business as it stands at the moment" as the number of active working royals declined.

He claimed, "The Princess of Wales, no plans to return imminently whatsoever."

Speaking of Princess Royal, the royal commentator said, "She missed a big event in Canada this week where she was going to be honouring and commemorating the war dead... that will really hurt her, I think, because she doesn't really go about her business without any fanfare. And for her to have to do that will cut deep, I imagine."

Moreover, Prince William has had difficulty attending royal events due to caring for his wife and three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"And then you have Princess Anne. So, you know, the slimmed down monarchy is looking a bit threadbare," said Russell.

