Lady Louise Windsor not rushing into marriage similar to William, Kate Middleton

Niece of the King, frequently competes in carriage-driving competitions

Lady Louise Windsor is believed to be not hurrying her decision to marry, much like how Prince William and Kate Middleton approached their relationship, a royal commentator has exclusively told GB News.

Last month, the 20-year-old royal participated for the first time in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials in Norfolk.

Lady Louise, niece of the King, frequently competes in carriage-driving competitions after her debut in the sport at age 17, three years ago.

But this time she was spotted with a university friend named Felix da Silva-Clamp.

They are thought to have first met at St Andrews University in Scotland, where Lady Louise is pursuing her studies in English Literature.



Pictures on Facebook depict them taking a selfie and posing together at a party hosted by a student theatre group at St Andrews.

Gareth Russell, a royal commentator, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain when an appropriate time would be for Lady Louise to introduce her future partner to the Royal Family.

He said: "There's probably no firm limit on when she would introduce a partner to members of the Royal Family.

"Probably a bigger leap would be introducing them to the public and allowing that amount of speculation and access to your private life.

"So I would imagine, before we hear anything about it in the public arena, it would have to be very serious for that.

"When she'll introduce him say to her parents versus her uncle, etc, that'll obviously be up to her.

"But the bigger step with any relationship for a senior or junior member of the Royal Family would be letting the public know for certain that it's happening."

Russell explained how Louise is likely taking a leaf out of Prince William and Princess Kate's book, who dated for a decade before tying the knot in 2011.

He continued: "With the relationship between William and Catherine, there was a lengthy period of which it was private.

"Certainly many members of the Royal Family knew about it and knew her. But it's a very different thing between talking to your family and discussing it with the public."

"Whilst the Royal Family have a possibly fair or possibly unfair reputation for being judgmental, I would be sure that none of them are as judgmental as public opinion can be."



