Elizabeth Debicki finds comfort in ‘MaXXXine’ role after playing Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki plays director Elizabeth Bender in MaXXXine

Elizabeth Debicki took a plunge into a new realm by taking on a new role in MaXXXine after playing Princess Diana in The Crown.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the Golden Globe winner got candid about the transition from the tragic tale of the people’s princess to her role as Elizabeth Becker in the concluding chapter of Ti West‘s X horror trilogy that is now playing in theaters.

"I shot this quite soon after wrapping on The Crown, and I found it to be a very medicinal palate cleanser," she said, describing the shift as quite relaxing.

"I have no idea why this came my way, except that when I read the script, it felt symbiotic, and I felt really connected to the role," Debicki, 33, added.

Shedding light on the perks of being an actress, Elizabeth noted she really liked her job.

"It’s a really interesting ride being an actor. It’s not really my job to see myself in certain ways," she explained, "It’s my job to become the thing that people need me to become."

In MaXXXine, Debicki plays director Elizabeth Bender, who gives Maxine Minx, played by Mia Goth, her big break in the horror sequel The Puritan II.