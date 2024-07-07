Prince Harry plans major life changes sans Meghan Markle

Prince Harry plans to permanently return to the royal family without Meghan Markle, according to a royal commentator.

In conversation with The Sun, historian and biographer Hugo Vickers shared that the Duke of Sussex will return to the UK in 10 years.

He said, "I think he’ll come home. If he comes home, it will be very nice for him, because he won’t particularly want to, he’s quite angry I think."

Hugo believes that King Charles has still left the doors of reconciliation open for his estranged son which will also become the main reason for his return to the royal fold.

Speaking of Harry's work as an active working royal, the expert said, "He was doing such a good job before…he looked so happy. Usually you’re happy when you’re doing your duty, and you’re doing it for other people, and you’re putting things into life."

However, Hugo suggested that the father-of-two is "petrified" of losing his wife and "looks slightly petrified of her, to be honest."

Notably, the show host and royal editor Matt Wilkinson also mentioned several reports, revealing that "he [Harry] was feeling a little homesick."

While talking about the former working royal's life in the US, Matt said, "I don’t know Harry, but I don’t think that is the life he maybe wanted."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal positions in 2020. Since then, the California-based couple made controversial remarks about their royal life, ruining their relationship with senior royal figures.

