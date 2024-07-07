Matthew Perry’s death leads to large-scale investigation into drug trafficking

The sudden passing of Matthew Perry last October has led to a probe that may expose a drug trafficking network in Hollywood, according to sources.



The beloved Friends actor, 54, died from an accidental overdose of ketamine at his Los Angeles residence.

Following his death, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation, which has now expanded to involve the US Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service.

Authorities are working to determine who supplied the fatal dose of ketamine to Perry.

A former special agent for the CIA and FBI, Tracy Walder, told Page Six that several people could be charged. She talked about how drug networks have been using mail fraud, which is illegal under federal law, to send prescription drugs through the mail.

A five-year prison sentence is possible due to the possibility of involuntary manslaughter charges. There will be no allegations of murder because Matthew took the ketamine himself.

She said: "Intent is going to be the question. They obviously knew what they were doing was wrong [by drug dealing]. However, did they actively know that by procuring this it would kill him?"

Tracy added: "Using the mail to commit a crime is more common than you think. People pay a heap of money to buy drugs… say, someone gets a legal prescription for ketamine and maybe has a $20 copay on insurance, then decides to sell the prescription for $10k because this junkie needs it and they know he has the money. There is big money to be made.... There are whole networks, it’s really disturbing. It’s now easier to get drugs by mail than fake an identity."

Tracy speculates that Matthew might have had an assistant pick up the pills while he was trading prescriptions with pals.