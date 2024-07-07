Sanaullah accuses jailed Imran of hatching plots in jail to spread anarchy

PM's aide and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. — APP/AFP/File

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah has accused incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan of “conspiring to spread anarchy in the country” by illegally using the jail facility as his party’s "political office".



Sanaullah, speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan,' said that the deposed prime minister was not permitted by the court to hold political meetings in the Adiala jail.

"PTI founder is not allowed to make such plans to create chaos while sitting in the jail," he said, adding that evidence available with authorities concerned solidifies the claims of such planning underway in the jail.

The PM's aide, however, said that the government has no audio or video evidence of the planning "but those who are responsible and performing duties there have them".

The former interior minister's statement came after the leaders of the former ruling party said they were denied permission to meet the party's incarcerated founder in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail despite waiting for a few hours outside the facility earlier this week.

Commenting on the former ruling party's planned rally in Islamabad, the PML-N senior leader was of the view that the Imran-founded party's decision to hold a power show in Muharram was inappropriate. "The PTI wants to create political chaos via a public rally," he added.

However, he termed the revocation of permission to the PTI for the Islamabad rally "an administrative decision" and refuted the government's influence in the move.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the PTI called off its Islamabad rally earlier today after the revocation of its NOC for the power show in Tarnol by the federal capital's chief commissioner.

Later, the PTI leaders approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a contempt of court proceeding against the Islamabad administration over the denial of the rally's permission.

Sanaullah, in today's show, further claimed that the foreign elements supported PTI in staging May 9 riots last year to create chaos in the country.

"Enemy countries want to spread anarchy in Pakistan through the PTI," he added.

During the May 9, 2023, protests triggered by the PTI founder's arrest, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

Sanaullah further said that evidence regarding PTI receiving foreign aid could be made public if the federal cabinet made any decision in this regard.