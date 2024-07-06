Princess Anne 'not too happy' despite presence of Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall

Buckingham Palace announced Princess Anne was hospitalised last month in a rare statement

Princess Anne is expected to be displeased with her altered schedule following her recent hospitalization, as reported by an equestrian who has interacted with the Princess Royal.



Last month, the 73-year-old suffered a head injury at her Gatcombe Park estate, resulting in a concussion. Consequently, Anne has withdrawn from public duties and will only resume them upon medical clearance.

Currently, she is recuperating at her home in Gloucestershire, where Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall also reside on the estate to assist in caring for their mother.

Rhea Freeman, who knows both Princess Anne and Zara Tindall from the equestrian world, shared insights exclusively with GB News on how Anne is likely managing her recovery.

She said: "Princess Anne is an incredible lady - passionate, clever and quick-witted, genuinely interested in the people she meets and the events she attends, and is incredibly hard working.

"I imagine she’ll be eager to get back to work as soon as possible as she brings awareness, understanding and so much more to places she visits and organisations and events she supports.

"After spending a short amount of time in Princess Anne’s presence, I got the distinct impression that she knows her own mind and I can’t imagine she’ll be too happy about having to take things easy.

"She’s worked incredibly hard for many years, attending over 450 events last year.

"Her normal schedule is relentless and she often attends multiple events a day, so having enforced time off will be very strange, I’m sure."

Buckingham Palace announced Princess Anne was hospitalised last month in a rare statement.

"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."



