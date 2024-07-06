Olivia Culpo shuts down critic slamming her minimal wedding look

Olivia Culpo applied no mascara, lip liner or any makeup on her eyebrows on her wedding day

Olivia Culpo is not going to sit on her hands while online critics continue to slam her modest and minimal wedding attire and makeup.



Culpo, who tied the knot with NFL star Christian McCaffrey on June 29, couldn’t help but respond to the people severely scrutinising her wedding look choices.

"It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was……………………….," she wrote in the comment section of a TikTok video.

In the video, a TikTok creator, Jessica Weslie Arena, shared her two cents while slamming Vogue for their coverage of Culpo’s nuptials glam.

"For Vogue to even point these things out just gave me such weird vibes," Arena says in the clip, referring to Culpo’s makeup, which she surprisingly kept minimal, telling the outlet that she didn't wear mascara, lip liner or any makeup on her eyebrows.

"Because obviously, Olivia Culpo did something in order to not wear mascara," Arena continued. "In order to not wear a lip liner, in order to not wear a pencil on her eyebrows."

"Be so for real, Vogue. Stop being a pick-me," she voiced her thoughts in the video.

In addition, Culpo was also called out for her Dolce & Gabbana full-coverage wedding gown before making headlines for her mascara-less wedding look.



McCaffrey defended Culpo that time after stylist Kennedy Bingham described the bride's wedding day look as "nothing" and "the absence of personality" in a video posted to Instagram and TikTok.