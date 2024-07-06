Miranda Cosgrove to wrap up 'iCarly' with final movie?

Miranda Cosgrave plays the titular role of Carly Shay in iCarly

Miranda Cosgrove poised to bid Carly Shay a proper farewell.

In a recent interview with Variety, the iCarly star teased the possibility of concluding the show with a movie.

Touching upon the ending of season three, she mentioned that all the unanswered questions will be unveiled.

"I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen," she said with an infectious smile on her face. "So, I’m excited, and I’d love to wrap up the story."

This hint by the 31-year-old actress comes after Paramount+ abruptly canceled the iCarly revival in October 2023, prompting outrage among fans who were left hanging after the third season’s dramatic conclusion.

In the season finale, Cosgrove’s Carly was on the brink of marrying Nathan Kress’ Freddie Benson, Carly’s longtime friend-turned-boyfriend.

Additionally, the finale featured a surprise appearance by Carly and her elder brother Spencer Shay’s mother, a character who has never been shown and is rarely mentioned in both the original series and its revival.

Before the revival series, iCarly’s original Nickelodeon series aired from 2007 to 2012 for six seasons.

Additionally, the hope for a wrap up movie on the horizon lights up the fans, eager for closure on Carly’s story.