Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo assemble for 'Avengers' one more time

The original six cast of the Avengers have reassembled for a brand-new project on Disney+.



Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner, who played Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye in the 2012 superhero film respectively, reunited for the first time in nearly six years to dub the film in native Lakota language.

The new version was released on the streaming platform on Friday, July 05.

Marvel Studios released a behind-the-scene video of the six stars coming together, offering a glimpse into the fun-filled recording process.

The project, which was produced in a bid to help reintroduce and promote the forgotten language, took over 15 months and involved 62 Lakota-Dakota speakers alongside the original Avengers team.

Ruffalo detailed the difficult task to get the actors together for the project, which involved learning the “daunting language”.

“Just getting everyone together on the same page was probably the most difficult thing. But everyone really was into it,” he said.

The actor added: “It’s a daunting language: There are sounds that we just don’t have in our language that they have in theirs. But once you start to get there, it feels really good.”

Ray Taken Alive, executive producer of the Lakota Project swelled with pride at the retrospect of reuniting the A-listers one more time.

“You have the most famous film franchise in the world and some of the most famous actors, celebrities, and characters speaking our Lakota language that was once banned,” he enthused.

“So, a really beautiful thing from the project is that our language doesn’t have to hide anymore,” Ray added.