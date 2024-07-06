Lindsay Hubbard accuses Dorinda Medley of leaking pregnancy news

Lindsay Hubbard accuses Dorinda Medley

Lindsay Hubbard accused Dorinda Medley of leaking her pregnancy news to the producers of The Traitors, which cost her a gig on the show’s upcoming season at the time.



“This was awful! Super disappointing and sad,” the Summer House star penned on Friday in the comment section below the @tasteof_reality’s Instagram post talking about the rumours.

Last month, ahead of the start of filming of the Season 3 of the Peacock competition, an insider claimed to a gossip account Deuxmoi about Hubbard trying to hide the pregnancy.

“Looks like one bubbly Bravo star’s attempt to deceive went flat faster than a class of day-old Prosecco. This summer stunner thought she could house a little secret in this realm of deceit,” the tipster said.

“But, when a certain Bravo Dame caught wind, she went berserk to producers,” she further revealed.

“Once this pretty little liar was exposed, not only was she clipped from the show, but she was also replaced by someone who she’s not only shared a roof with, but a beau as well. Guest honesty really is the best policy, even when playing games,” they said, referring to Hubbard, 37, Medley, 59, and the former publicist’s Summer House co-star Ciara Miller.