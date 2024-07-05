Kevin Bacon admits he loves ‘being famous’ after social experiment

Kevin Bacon admitted he instantly wanted to ‘go back to being famous’

Kevin Bacon tried to live his life as a “regular person” and instantly hated it.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 65-year-old actor admitted that not being famous, even for a day, “sucked.”

“I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognisable,” he told the outlet, explaining that “putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent.”

The Footloose star detailed how he instead went all-out and went to “a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise.”

That did the trick, as Bacon recalled, “Nobody recognised me.”

But though his mission to pass off as an average Joe was successful, he hated every second of it.

“People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you.’ I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a f***ing coffee or whatever. I was like, ‘This sucks. I want to go back to being famous,'” he quipped.