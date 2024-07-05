Brad Pitt steals spotlight at British Grand Prix ahead of F1 movie

Brad Pitt was photographed with Damson Idris during last year's British Grand Prix

Brad Pitt made a striking appearance at the Formula One race day during the British Grand Prix.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the 60-year-old actor attended the event for the second consecutive year on Thursday, July 4, enjoying the races from the paddock at the Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England.

The Fight Club star looked dapper in a white racing suit paired with a black vest, completing his look with sunglasses and a beaming smile.

He waved to the overwhelming spectators with the same smile as he made his way to the required point.

Pitt's presence at the race was reportedly linked to his upcoming F1 movie, as he was seen entering a door marked "Cast Green Room."



Additionally, Pitt and Damson Idris were also photographed while filming scenes at the previous year's British Grand Prix for the upcoming film.

The high-octane movie, produced in collaboration with F1 and shot during actual Grand Prix weekends, stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who returns to F1 racing to help train a young aspiring star, portrayed by Idris.

The film, under production during the actual Grand Prix, is believed to bring the real time action from the race tracks to the big screens.