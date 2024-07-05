David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in throwback style

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrate 25th anniversary

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham “still got it” after 25 years of marriage.



The couple, who tied the knot in a chic fashion back in 1999, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by embracing a similar look and getting dressed in matching purple outfits that closely resembled the ones worn during their reception.

“Yep, still got it!” Victoria wrote in the caption of a collaborated July 4 Instagram post, that showed the pair holding hands while stunning in their ensembles, “Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!”

“We love you so much,” the Spice Girls alum added, who shares kids Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper Seven, 12, with the soccer star.

David also took to his Instagram to share a sweet throwback picture of the couple from the nuptials.

"We still got it," the 49-year-old captioned his July 4 social media post, "Love You."

The couple have a habit of expressing their love for each other and their family.

“My biggest achievement in life are my children,” David wrote on Instagram June 16 in celebration of Father's Day, “thank you @victoriabeckham for giving me these incredible people to love Always remember how much Dad loves you all xxxx.”