Kate Middleton parents Carole, Michael give strong message at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton continues her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer

The parents of the Princess of Wales, Carole and Michael Middleton, have arrived at Wimbledon for the fourth day of the tennis championships.

Known for their regular appearances in the Royal Box, it was no surprise to see Carole, 69, and Michael, 74, attending the beloved event.

Carole looked radiant in a floral dress, complemented by a white blazer and yellow sunglasses, while Kate's father Michael appeared smart in a navy suit paired with a yellow tie.

Their presence conveyed a strong message of support for their daughter, Kate, indicating that she is doing well.

The Princess, aged 42, did not accompany them, and it remains uncertain if she will make an appearance later in the day as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Royal watchers are hopeful that she will feel well enough to attend the prestigious competition.

Since 2016, the Princess has served as patron of the All England Club and traditionally presents trophies to the Wimbledon champions. However, the decision on her attendance will depend on her medical team's assessment of her health.

Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Club, has not ruled out the Princess's appearance entirely, stating that organizers are remaining flexible regarding who will conduct the trophy presentation if she is unable to do so this year.

Debbie told Telegraph Sport: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club's patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. We don't know what we don't know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

The Royal Family are huge tennis fans and are regulars at the London event, with Kate presenting the singles trophies to winners in recent years.