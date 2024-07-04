Prince William warned of Harry's shocking revenge plan

Prince Harry to make major move after Prince William's crowning ceremony

Prince Harry will reportedly stun the world with his one major move after Prince William's crowning ceremony, according to a new report.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly waiting for the right time to drop new bombshells, a royal expert has claimed.



Harry, who sent shockwaves around the world when he released his memoir 'Spare' in January 2023, could go public with more bombshell claims after his brother William ascends to the throne as he previously teased he had enough content to write two books.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that the Prince will wait until his father, King Charles, "inevitably" passes away and his brother becomes King.



She told her programme Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered: "I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after [Queen Elizabeth died]. Originally they were saying there was going to be another publication after the [late] Queen died."

Schofield: "I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away. Especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm's length. Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?"

The commentators words suggests as William and Harry's fractured relationship is beyond repair, and the rift will turn worst after King Charles' passing.