Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with another human trafficking lawsuit

A woman named Adria English claimed she was the victim of sex trafficking by Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is being sued by yet another woman, who claims that the disgraced rapper lured her into sex trafficking.

In a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the accuser, named Adria English, detailed that she began working for Combs in 2004 under the impression that he would help advance her music career.

She detailed that she first met Combs when he offered her a Sean John modeling gig in exchange for sexual favours.

Though she refused, English later accepted another offer by Combs to work as a “go-go dancer” at his white party in the Hamptons that same year.

English claimed that over time, she was instructed to flirt with guests and consume laced drinks, which she went along with as Combs had threatened to end her music career before it even began.

At one point, Combs allegedly demanded her to have intercourse with jeweler Jacob Arabov, after which she was sexually assaulted by several other people as well.

English stopped working for Combs after five years, claiming that her resignation led to Combs blackballing her from the music industry.

She is now seeking unspecified damages for the emotional trauma she endured as a result of the alleged sex trafficking.