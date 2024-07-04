Kate Middleton 'replaced' by key royal in official family portrait

Kate Middleton’s absence was deeply felt at this year’s Order of the Thristle ceremony in Scotland despite attendance of all senior royals.



The Royal Family took to their social media platforms to post the annual portrait featuring King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Prince Edward.

Royal fans were quick to notice the palace’s desperate attempt to replace the Princess of Wales, who is currently getting treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, with the Duke of Edinburgh.

In the portrait, the quartet stood beside one another, sporting the traditional uniform of a green velvet robe, featuring the order's insignia, and white-plumed hats.

"The King and Queen with The Prince of Wales (known as The Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland) and The Duke of Edinburgh following the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today," the caption read.

For the unversed, members of the British royal family spent last week in Scotland, which saw welcome of Camilla and Edward’s into the country’s greatest order of chivalry since 1977.

The event that occurs in every two years, honours 16 individuals, dubbed knights and ladies, with a personal appointment by the monarch.

The newly appointed individuals later attended a reception at the Signet Library and a luncheon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, celebrating their prestigious recognition.