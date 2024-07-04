Tom Cruise rift with daughter Suri takes bitter turn

Tom Cruise seems to have made a major decision on his priorities amid worsening relations with daughter Suri.

The Top Gun star continue to fuel rumours of estrangement with his 18-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes, as he was recently absent from her high school graduation.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source reflected on the real reason behind the actor’s decision to “completely cut off” one of her children, with an expert citing his religious inclinations.

For the unversed, Tom has been reported to be forcing his family members to embrace Scientology as their one and only faith, leading to rift among them.

“Tom has proven over and over again that his No. 1 loyalty is to [his religion] and David Miscavige,” Tony Ortega, an expert on Scientology, told the outlet.

The expert noted: “It became more and more obvious Tom had completely cut Suri out of his life. And frankly, Suri may be better off for it.”

Meanwhile, the insider addressed the Suri’s decision to drop Cruise from her name on several occasions, including her graduation ceremony.

“The truth is,” they claimed, “for the last 11 years, Tom has chosen not to see Suri.”

It is pertinent to note that the Mission Impossible icon has maintained contact with his kids from his marriage to Nicole Kidman, Bella, 31 and Connor, 29, who belong to his religion.