Prince William pushes King Charles to take action against Prince Andrew

Prince William is said to be instrumental in King Charles’ decision to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge over his longheld grudge.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Kay suggested the Prince of Wales forced the 75-year-old monarch to put his foot down against his disgraced brother.

William has been at odds with Andrew over his unwelcoming attitude towards wife Kate Middleton during the early days of their romance.

"Differences between monarch and heir do remain, especially when it comes to the Prince Andrew scandal," wrote Richard in his piece for the outlet.

“William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too soft on him.

“It has led to speculation that it is William who is pushing his father to evict the Duke of York from Royal Lodge, so the Waleses could move in,” he explained.

The Duke of York was stripped off his working royal status as well as military titles after a disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight, that underscored his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It has been alleged that heir to the throne, Prince William has been a voice of reason in instrumental in ejecting Prince Andrew from his office at Buckingham Palace and unequivocal about keeping Andrew out of official Royal functions.

Now, the King has demanded his younger brother vacate Royal Lodge for a modest residence at Frogmore Cottage, previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, Andrew is reluctant to give up the 30-room mansion, citing the 75-year lease signed under his name following Queen Elizabeth II’s demise.