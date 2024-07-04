Zac Efron shares interesting detail about 2006’s High School Musical movie

Zac Efron dishes out detail about High School Musical movie

Zac Efron has recently shared interesting detail about filming High School Musical in 2006.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Efron recalled the cast being “incredibly motivated” while filming the first movie’s basketball sequence.

“You can’t predict where a basketball is going,” said the Baywatch actress.

However, Efron told the outlet, “I'm still proud of all those guys for doing that cause it was hard.”

“High School Musical was just a made-for-TV movie. And we had a very condensed shooting schedule,” explained the 17 Again actor.

Efron mentioned, “Director Kenny Ortega had pretty big ambitions for this movie but I think he was pleasantly surprised when all the boys were excited to not only fulfill what he wanted, but to take it one step further.”

The Iron Claw actor revealed he and the other actors in the scene “practiced with basketballs” together and said that he “really drilled all those shots” during filming.

“I think we might’ve practiced for two days prior to doing all that in sync,” he said. “We probably only had two-to-three-hour rehearsals with basketballs. After five takes, we nailed it; we got it all in one [take],” pointed out Efron.

"was the first time all of us went is this gonna be cool," and called it a "really special moment".

Last month, Efron disclosed that the “Bet on It” sequence from High School Musical 2 was actually improvised and was shot “in three hours”.

“We just had no ideas for what to do on the day,” continued the actor.

Efron added, “The director [Ortega], he was like, ‘Dude, we have no concept for this song. What do you want to do?' I was like, 'I don't know, we're on a golf course.’”