High-profile terrorist commander killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A high-profile terrorist commander was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of local commander Irfan Ullah Adnan, who was killed during an intense exchange of fire.
The slain terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, according to the ISPR. He was a most-wanted terrorist by the law-enforcement agencies.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism in the country.
Earlier this week, nine terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Security forces killed seven terrorists including HVT, terrorist commander Najeeb Abdul Ur Rehman and terrorist commander Ishfaq Muavia in an intelligence-based operation in the Tira area of Khyber district a day earlier, according to an ISPR statement.
"The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area and were wanted by law enforcement agencies. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists," the ISPR said.
"In another operation, conducted in Lakki Marwat District, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location in which two more terrorists were killed. The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country."
